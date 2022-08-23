News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman who stole £50k from her mother breached alcohol order

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:17 PM August 23, 2022
Norwich Crown Court

Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A woman who stole almost £50,000 from her own mother has been warned if she walks into a pub or an off licence she will “walk straight into prison”.

Nicola Mooney, 33, was given a suspended two-year sentence in March after admitting using details of her mother's debit card which she used on Apple Pay and various internet gambling sites.

She was also ordered to undertake a 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement and a 12-month alcohol treatment requirement.

But Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 23) heard Mooney, of The Lane, Melton Constable, charged with breaching an order, had failed to keep a string of appointments to address her alcoholism.

Recorder John Hardy, who imposed a 30-day ankle tag to monitor her alcohol intake, told her it was her “last chance” and she faced immediate prison unless she addressed her alcohol addiction. 

“Walk into a pub or an off licence and you walk straight into prison,” he said.

