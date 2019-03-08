Woman accused of murdering her husband still undergoing tests

A woman charged with the murder of her husband in Wymondham is still undergoing further psychiatric tests, a court heard.

Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found at a property in Burdock Close in the town on Saturday, March 16 with serious wounds to his head and chest.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he died the following morning.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, has been charged with the murder of her husband.

A hearing was held at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday for an update on the case, but Kumarathas was not required to attend.

Her barrister Jonathan Goodman told the court there were further tests being carried out and another hearing will be held on September 6.

Lori Tucker appeared for the prosecution.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case.

A trial has been fixed for December 2. this year.

Mr Rajasingam used to own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road