Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Woman accused of murdering her husband still undergoing tests

PUBLISHED: 14:59 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 14 August 2019

Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A woman charged with the murder of her husband in Wymondham is still undergoing further psychiatric tests, a court heard.

Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: SubmittedRajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found at a property in Burdock Close in the town on Saturday, March 16 with serious wounds to his head and chest.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he died the following morning.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, has been charged with the murder of her husband.

You may also want to watch:

A hearing was held at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday for an update on the case, but Kumarathas was not required to attend.

Her barrister Jonathan Goodman told the court there were further tests being carried out and another hearing will be held on September 6.

Lori Tucker appeared for the prosecution.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case.

A trial has been fixed for December 2. this year.

Mr Rajasingam used to own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

‘It’s time to let go’ Much loved bakery up for sale after 34 years on high street

Mervyn Ayers of Merv's Hot Bread Kítćhén in Wymondham is hoping to sell up and retire now he's turned 60. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Norfolk B&B named among best in country

Mike and Alison Thomas who run The Old Bakery B&B and quilting retreat. Photo: Mike Thomas

WATCH: Norfolk man’s ‘cottage cheese-like’ back cysts tackled by TV doctor

Scott Walker, from Norfolk, appeared on The Bad Skin Clinic. Photo: Quest Red

Why is this aeroplane doing loops over Norwich?

The BA flight is mapped doing loops around Norwich. Picture: FlightRadar24
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists