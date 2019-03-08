Search

Norfolk woman charged with husband's murder to undergo more tests

PUBLISHED: 12:37 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 08 May 2019

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A woman charged with the murder of her husband in Wymondham is to undergo further psychiatric tests, a court has heard.

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, was found at a property in Burdock Close in the town late on Saturday, March 16 with serious wounds to his head and chest.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he died the following morning.

A Home Office post-mortem examination determined that the likely cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 54, and of Burdock Close in Wymondham, has been charged in connection with the murder of her husband.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, May 8 via videolink from HMP Peterborough.

She appeared in the prison booth wearing a grey jumper and speaking through a Tamil-speaking interpreter who was at court in Norwich for the 21-minute hearing.

The matter had been listed as a pre-trial preparation hearing (PTPH) but Jonathan Goodman, representing the defendant, asked for the hearing to be adjourned.

He said his client had been "seen by a psychiatrist" but that they asked that a "second report is urgently obtained".

Judge Anthony Bate granted an adjournment until June 12 and asked that the defendant be brought to court in the morning for a cell conference with Mr Goodman.

The PTPH hearing will take place at 2pm on June 12.

A trial date has already been set for August 19.

There was no application for bail and the defendant remains in custody.

Following the incident, which happened less than a mile from Norfolk Police headquarters, neighbours have told of their shock at the death, describing them as a "pleasant" couple.

Julie Pett, 50, who lives in Burdock Close, said: "It's a really shocking thing to have happened.

"I have lived here seven years and they ran the local shop when I first moved in. They always seemed pleasant."

Beth Parker said: "It's a tragic and awful thing."

Mr Rajasingam used to own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road.

