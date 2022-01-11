Woman charged with taking drugs and SIM cards into prison
Published: 12:27 PM January 11, 2022
- Credit: Ian Burt
A woman has appeared in court accused of taking drugs into prison.
Ella Johnson, 30, of Wilks Farm Drive, Sprowston, has been charged with conveying a 'list A prohibited article' - pregabalin tablets - into Wayland Prison on September 10 2020.
She has also been charged with bringing a list B prohibited article - SIM cards - into the same prison on the same date.
In addition, Johnson also faces charges of possession with intent to supply a class B drug and possession with intent to supply a class C drug, both at Norwich, on the same date.
She appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (January 11) when the matter was sent to Norwich Crown Court on February 8.
Johnson was granted bail until the next hearing.
