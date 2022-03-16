News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police investigate hedgerow arson incident in Wroxham

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:06 PM March 16, 2022
Norwich Road in Wroxham, Norfolk

Norwich Road in Wroxham, Norfolk

Police are investigating an arson in Wroxham where a hedgerow is believed to have been set on fire.

Officers were called to Norwich Road just before 1.50am on Thursday, March 10.

When they arrived, 20 metres of hedgerow were on fire.

It is believed that the fire was started deliberately.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident.

Members of the public are being asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/17864/22.

