Police investigate hedgerow arson incident in Wroxham

Police are investigating an arson in Wroxham where a hedgerow is believed to have been set on fire.

Officers were called to Norwich Road just before 1.50am on Thursday, March 10.

When they arrived, 20 metres of hedgerow were on fire.

It is believed that the fire was started deliberately.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident.

Members of the public are being asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/17864/22.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.