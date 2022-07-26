News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man accused of murdering wife to undergo psychiatric tests

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:30 PM July 26, 2022
Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1

Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1. - Credit: Facebook

A man accused of the murder of his wife in her own home in Norfolk is to undergo psychiatric tests ahead of his trial. 

Rafal Winiarski, 40, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, whose body was found at their home in Lake Close, Shipdham, on August 1 last year.

Flowers laid at a home in Shipdham where a woman in her 30s was found dead.

Flowers laid at the home in Shipdham - Credit: Sarah Brown

Winiarski had been due to stand trial this week but his defence team sought to vacate the trial citing the need to make further enquiries in relation to his mental health, among other issues.

Norfolk Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a Shipdham home. Pol

Police at Lake Close in Shipdham following the death of Malgorzata Lechanska - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

At a hearing on Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (July 26) Lori Tucker, defending, said he had now agreed to undergo a psychiatrist assessment.

Adjourning the case, Judge Alice Robinson told Winiarski through a Polish interpreter: “The purpose of that is to explore if you have a medical defence to the charge, so it is in your best interest to cooperate.”

Norfolk

