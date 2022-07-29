News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Court seeks to send man accused of murdering wife to mental hospital

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:23 PM July 29, 2022
Flowers laid at a home in Shipdham where a woman in her 30s was found dead.

Flowers laid at a home in Shipdham where a woman in her 30s was found dead. - Credit: Sarah Brown

A man accused of murdering his wife could be sent to a mental hospital after refusing to undergo psychiatric tests ahead of his trial. 

Rafal Winiarski, 40, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, whose body was found at their home in Lake Close, Shipdham, on August 1 last year.

Emergency services had been called following concerns for the safety of Ms Lechanska.

She was pronounced dead a short time later. An axe was found near her body.

Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1. 

Malgorzata Lechanska, whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1, 2021 - Credit: Facebook

At a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (July 29), Lori Tucker, defending, said he had refused to take part in assessments and that a psychiatrist had now recommended he be transferred from prison to hospital. 

Addressing the court through a Polish interpreter Winiarski said he also wanted to sack his defence counsel. 

Adjourning the case until September 8, Judge Alice Robinson told him permission would be sought to transfer him to allow a better assessment of whether his mental ill health would allow a defence of diminished responsibility.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Red Arrows at Lowestoft Air Festival in 2012. Picture: James Bass

Skygazing

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Gargle Hill in Thorpe St Andrew

Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Downham Market

Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Norfolk town

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon