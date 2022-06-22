News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man accused of £3.5m whiskey theft due back in court

Peter Walsh

Published: 5:05 PM June 22, 2022
The case of a man accused of the theft of £3.5m worth of whiskey is to be heard later this month.

James Barr, 34, was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court this week having been charged with theft between July 21 and November 30, 2019.

It is said that Barr stole Jack Daniels whiskey to the value of approximately £3.5m belonging to his employer, Richard Johnston Ltd, a warehouse company based at Snetterton.

Barr, of St James Close, Norwich, has also been accused of concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, namely £206,315, between July 27, 2019, and August 5, 2020.

The case was not listed at the crown court on Tuesday but the matter is now due to be heard on Tuesday, June 29.

