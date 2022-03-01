News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Warning over charity scams linked to Ukraine crisis

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:57 PM March 1, 2022
Man giving bank detail on phone

People wanting to support charities in the Ukraine crisis are being urged to beware of scam artists. - Credit: PA/Getty Images

Scam artists looking to take advantage of the crisis in Ukraine to target people wanting to do their bit to help, Norfolk watchdogs have warned. 

Norfolk Trading Standards has urged people to be wary of cold-calling, direct messaging and social media fundraising. 

Scammers may pretend to be legitimate well-known charities, creating their own charity names, and impersonating people impacted by the war in Ukraine, they added.

A spokesman said: “Times of crisis may bring out the best in you, but they are a magnet for scammers, and sadly right now is no different.

“Fraudsters follow the headlines and have already been working overtime to create ways to encourage people to part with their cash and personal information. We saw this with the Australian bushfires in January 2020 and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.”

People should avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments in unsolicited emails, texts or social media messages and should be careful about crowdfunding requests that may be fake.

