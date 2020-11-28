Warning about ‘you’re wanted for arrest’ cold call tax scam

Published: 4:52 PM November 28, 2020

Households have been warned to be alert for bogus cold calls threatening arrest over unpaid taxes.

Norfolk Trading Standards is urging people to hang up and dealing with complaints from people left worried by the unsolicited calls.

A spokesman said: “We continue to receive reports from Norfolk residents about telephone cold calls claiming to be from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

“Recent reports have included an automated recorded message call informing the call recipient that ‘HMRC have issued a warrant for your arrest due to tax evasion’. These calls are appearing to come from a range of different ‘spoofed’ numbers.”

It comes after self-employed taxpayers were also urged to stay alert to scams offering fake rebates or refunds.

HMRC has responded to more than 846,000 reports of suspicious contact – with almost 500,000 coming from taxpayers offered bogus rebates – in the last year.

You can report suspected scam telephone calls via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

