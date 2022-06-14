Norfolk's most wanted man arrested in Bulgaria
- Credit: National Crime Agency
A man from Norfolk who is one of the UK's most wanted men has been arrested in Bulgaria.
Benjamin Macann, 32, an alleged drug supplier, was caught by police on Monday, June 13, at a hotel in the southern city of Plovdiv.
He was found to be in a possession of a fake passport and a genuine passport in someone else's name.
Police located and arrested Macann after an operation by the National Crime Agency, Bulgarian police and Spanish Guardia Civil.
A public appeal to help trace Macann was made in January this year when the NCA and Crimestoppers launched a new Most Wanted campaign featuring 12 fugitives who were believed to be hiding in Spain.
He is wanted by Norfolk Police for allegedly conspiring to supply class A drugs.
Macann, formerly of Halfpenny Lane, Beetley, near Dereham, is accused of supplying multiple kilogrammes of cocaine in 2020, in which encrypted handsets were used by him and his accomplices.
Detective sergeant Eddie Hammond of the Norfolk and Suffolk Serious Organised Crime Unit said: “We continue to work with partners and law enforcement agencies around the world to locate our most wanted.
“We would like to thank them all for their continued determination and meticulous hard work as they continue to disrupt criminal networks around the world, meaning nowhere is safe to hide.”
He is the fifth fugitive from the list to be arrested since the Most Wanted Campaign was launched in January.
He is currently in custody awaiting the beginning of extradition proceedings.
Steve Reynolds, NCA regional manager in Spain, said: “Benjamin Macann’s arrest was made possible after some great work by our international liaison officers, the Guardia Civil fugitives team, Bulgarian Police and our counterparts in Bulgaria’s international cooperation directorate to whom we are very grateful.
“Macann is the fifth fugitive to be arrested from the Most Wanted list. We won’t stop until the remainder are caught.”