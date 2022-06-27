Warning over petrol prices Facebook scam that promises discounts at pump

Motorists looking to save during the cost of living crisis are being warned not to fall victim to a social media scam promising cheap fuel.

A scam Facebook advert impersonating BP claims to give you the chance of receiving 200 litres of fuel for just £1.78, reports Which.

The advert, which uses an image of a crowded BP petrol station with a hand holding a BP fuel card, appears with the message ‘discounts on 200 fuel litre cards’ and is listed as a sponsored post.

It claims that you could win this fuel by following a link to a website to complete a survey tricking victims into handing their details over to the scammers.

“Scammers can easily impersonate genuine brands. Before clicking on any links on adverts like these ones, check the brand’s official website and its Facebook page to see if the deal is mentioned,” said Which.