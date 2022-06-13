Revealed: Villages where community volunteers clocked most speeders

Figures have revealed the villages where most warning letters have been sent to driver caught by Community Speed Watch volunteers - Credit: Archant

Norfolk villages plagued by speeding motorists saw hundreds of drivers clocked by community volunteers in the last 12 months.

Community Speed Watch groups across the county, predominantly in small towns and villages, captured 15,225 motorists over the speed limit in 2021 - the equivalent of 41 every day.

Speed Watch groups in Attleborough and North Walsham sent the most warning letters but some villages sent hundreds too - Credit: Archant

Although Speed Watch teams are not empowered to issue fines, the scheme – which sees volunteers armed with speed guns to carry out visible roadside patrols – has been hailed by police as an effective deterrent.

Registered vehicle owners whose vehicles are clocked breaking the speed limit have their details recorded and receive a warning letter requesting they keep their speed down.

Figures obtained under the Freedom of Information act reveal some village teams sent more than 1,000 warning letters to drivers in 2021.

Attleborough Community Speed Watch volunteers were most active, recording the highest number of speeders with 1,101 warning letters sent, followed by North Walsham with 1,051 and the Norwich suburb of Spixworth with 945.

The results came despite Covid lockdown regulations meaning teams were only able to resume monitoring at the end of March.

Community Speed Watch teams are given speed guns to carry out visible roadside patrols - Credit: Archant

In smaller villages, the Speed Watch volunteers in Docking, which is on the busy B1454 Fakenham road, clocked 922 motorists breaking the speed limit.

Docking Parish Council said a Speed Awareness Monitoring (SAM) sign installed on the road between June to August had also recorded 54,219 motorists over the 30mph limit with the highest speed being 80mph.

Motorists speeding through villages have been identified as the focus of new Norfolk police campaigns aiming to make rural roads safer.

Speed Watch teams are not empowered to issue fines but warning letters are sent to speeding motorists - Credit: Archant

Chief constable Paul Sanford said the constabulary is exploring how to better use the information passed to them by Community Speed Watch groups to target hot-spots where speeding is rife.

"These drivers pose a danger to themselves, and other road users and we will always look to prosecute dangerous drivers where we can," he added.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie said speeding was regularly mentioned as plaguing rural areas in his public consultations.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie wants to see more Community Speed Watch groups set up and better use of the data by police - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He said: “We are looking to encourage the creation of more Community Speed Watch groups and we are going to look at how we can support these groups better.”

Other speeding hotspots identified in 2021 by active Speed Watch teams included Little Dunham, near Swaffham, which issued 711 warning letters, Great Massingham, which issued 525 and Fritton, on the busy A143 road to Great Yarmouth, with 517.

Volunteers from Attleborough Community Speed Watch which sent the most warning letters - Credit: Archant

Across Norfolk, 79 Community Speed Watch teams carried out monitoring in 2021 though Covid measures limited the activities of some.

Fourteen stopped operating, 13 new teams started up and another 12 were being trained to begin in 2022.

In total 77,693 warning letters have been sent to speeders in the last six years.

‘We’re not little Hitlers’

Paul Stebbings, a parish councillor and member of Little Dunham Community Speed Watch, said the village had few pavements and limited street lighting which made people feel unsafe.

Its team of nine speed volunteers holds at least two checks a week lasting 90 minutes, longer than the hour session done by most groups.

Little Dunham Community Speed Watch volunteers - Credit: Little Dunham PC

He said: “We’re not little Hitlers who have nothing else to do and are subsumed with power when we put the yellow jackets on.

“All we are trying to do here is keep speeds down in our village and make it safer for everybody.

"We have no pavements and we have a long straight road through the village. We have a lot of children, mothers out with prams, dog walkers, cyclists, elderly people and so on, but since the lockdowns, it seems that people have reverted back to old habits and in some cases got a lot worse.”

One in seven motorists are found to be going over 35mph, he said.

Drivers have been caught doing up to 90mph through Little Dunham - Credit: Archant

“On a check last week volunteers clocked a new record speed through the village of 90mph in a 30mph,” he added.

“People doing over 50mph get referred to the engagement officer and then get either a letter or a visit from the police, and we are finding a lot more now in this category.

“It is a serious problem and although the police try and support us they just don’t have enough resources.”

How many warning letters Community Speed watch groups sent in 2021

Alburgh 174

Ashill 439

Attleborough 1101

Banham 85

Bawburgh 176

Beetley 57

Bergh Apton 24

Billingford 9

Bradenham 191

Bramerton 377

Bridgham 112

Burgh Castle 150

Caston 398

Coltishall 113

Crimplesham 87

Dickleburgh 40

Docking 922

Drayton 9

East Bilney 147

East Carlton 143

East Harling 143

Edgefield 228

Fakenham 3

Felmingham 134

Filby 201

Fincham 137

Fleggburgh 79

Frettenham 104

Fritton 517

Garveston 196

Gayton 243

Great Bircham 441

Great Ellingham 247

Great Massingham 525

Hales and Heckingham 349

Hedenham 77

Hempnall 11

Hethersett 55

High Kelling 13

Hillington 180

Hindringham 80

Hingham 3

Horstead 131

Ingoldisthorpe 31

Little Dunham 711

Little Melton 1

Ludham 31

Mattishall 57

North Lopham 3

North Runcton 66

North Walsham 1051

Oxborough 180

Panxworth 222

Poringland 16

Reepham 380

Roughton 16

Salhouse 24

Sculthorpe 4

Sedgeford 241

Sheringham 46

Shipdham 101

Shropham 160

Southery 251

South Repps 20

Spixworth 945

Stanhoe 66

Starston 181

Stoke Holy Cross 199

Swafield 11

Swanton Abbott 9

Swanton Morley 45

Syderstone 9

Tasburgh 7

Taverham 23

Terrington St John 82

Thornham 180

Tittleshall 29

Trimmingham 30

Trowse 4

Upwell and Outwell 68

Wacton 60

Walpole 16

Watton 61

Weeting 131

Welney 281

West Walton 250

Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen 72

Wymondham 3