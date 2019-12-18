Norfolk's new deputy chief constable looking forward to challenges

A police officer who has served Norfolk for the past 20 years has been appointed the force's deputy chief constable.

Paul Sanford was appointed assistant chief constable for local policing in April last year before becoming temporary deputy chief constable in September 2018 and will take up the position formally on January 1.

Mr Sanford, who has held a number of roles within the force during his career, including uniform and detective roles in all ranks from constable to superintendent, said: "I look forward to the many challenges ahead of us and to providing the best possible service to the communities of Norfolk."

He had spent three years running the National Police Chief's Council Protection and Abuse Investigation Working Group, co-ordinating the national policing response to the rising concern about child sexual abuse and the growth of internet enabled abuse.