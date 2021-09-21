Scammers posing as ex-offenders reported in Norfolk village
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Scammers pretending to be “part of a youth offending scheme” have been knocking on doors in a Norfolk village.
Norfolk County Council Trading Standards have received reports of doorstep cold callers in the Brundall area attempting to sell household cleaning products.
These scammers will often claim to be ex-offenders who are part of a youth offending scheme or they have “recently left the army” and will attempt to sell products from large bags or rucksacks they are carrying.
A spokesman said: "It is likely that there could be several of these sellers within an area and they may move onto other areas in Norfolk."
Anyone who spots these cold callers in Norfolk can contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or call Norfolk Constabulary via 101.
If someone feels intimidated or are concerned for vulnerable neighbours, they are advised to call 999.
