Search

Advanced search

Warning over pre-Christmas Amazon scam

PUBLISHED: 09:23 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 11 December 2019

Norfolk Trading Standards is warning the public to be aware of phishing emails pretending to be from Amazon in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk Trading Standards is warning the public to be aware of phishing emails pretending to be from Amazon in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Norfolk trading standards officers is warning people to be aware of "phishing" emails pretending to be from Amazon in the run up to Christmas.

Norfolk Trading Standards is warning the public to be aware of phishing emails pretending to be from Amazon in the run up to Christmas. Picture: GettyNorfolk Trading Standards is warning the public to be aware of phishing emails pretending to be from Amazon in the run up to Christmas. Picture: Getty

The trading standards team has heard of multiple concerns from residents receiving emails from 'Amazon' asking for sensitive information.

A spokesman from Norfolk Trading Standards said: "Phishing and spoof e-mails look similar to genuine e-mails from Amazon.co.uk.

"Often these e-mails refer to a recent order, a charge, or an issue with your account that requires urgent attention in order to lure you into clicking on a link or calling a phone number.

You may also want to watch:

Once directed to the fraudulent site, which looks similar to Amazon, the public will then be asked to give over their account information and password, stealing sensitive information.

The spokesman said: "This information can be used without your knowledge or permission, in order to commit fraud."

Amazon will never ask you for the following information in an e-mail communication: Your national insurance number, bank account information, credit card number, PIN number, or credit card security code (including "updates" to any of the above), your mother's maiden name or other information to identify you or your Amazon.co.uk password.

If you are concerned that you have received a phishing or spoofed e-mail, report it to Amazon so that they can investigate.

Open a new e-mail and attach the e-mail you suspect is fake. Send this to stop-spoofing@amazon.com.

Sending this suspicious e-mail as an attachment is the best way for Amazon to track it. If you can't send the e-mail as an attachment, you can forward it to stop-spoofing@amazon.com.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A140 to be CLOSED for most of today after three-vehicle crash

Police and ambulance are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Second World War bunker found in Prince of Wales Road car park

A Second World War air raid shelter has been found in the car park of Exeid offices in Prince of Wales Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A140 to be CLOSED for most of today after three-vehicle crash

Police and ambulance are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man, 82, admits guilt over crash with motorcyclist who took ketamine

Norwich Magistrates Court. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists