Energy bill rebate alert over scammers posing as Ofgem

Text messages and emails claiming to be from Ofgem and offering energy customers a rebate are a scam, Norfolk Trading Standards have warned.

Energy bill-payers will receive a £400 discount on their October bills to offset the recent surge in gas prices.

However, fraudsters are already taking advantage of the scheme to harvest victims’ personal details and gain control of their bank accounts.

The text from the scammers said: “You are eligible for the government-funded £400 energy bill rebate.”

It encourages people to click on the link in the message to “complete their application”.

Norfolk Trading Standards said: “These unsolicited mailings are phishing email scams, designed to persuade you to click on links seeking your personal details or release spyware to infect your computer with viruses for no other reason than stealing your passwords. We are warning consumers to be aware.”

🚨 Scammers are sending text messages appearing to be from @Ofgem

offering rebates



THIS IS A SCAM



The link could harvest your personal data so be #ScamAware



Read more on how to avoid scams and what to do if you are affected ⬇️https://t.co/QNkA6e4ntu pic.twitter.com/R7s5Q7gsqZ — Action Fraud (@actionfrauduk) June 13, 2022

Action Fraud said official Ofgem emails end with “@ofgem.gov.uk.” and urged people to check email design and logos carefully.

It added: “Ofgem would never sell you energy, ask for personal information or come to your property”.

Report contacts you think are fraudulent to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.

