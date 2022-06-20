Energy bill rebate alert over scammers posing as Ofgem
- Credit: Getty Images
Text messages and emails claiming to be from Ofgem and offering energy customers a rebate are a scam, Norfolk Trading Standards have warned.
Energy bill-payers will receive a £400 discount on their October bills to offset the recent surge in gas prices.
However, fraudsters are already taking advantage of the scheme to harvest victims’ personal details and gain control of their bank accounts.
The text from the scammers said: “You are eligible for the government-funded £400 energy bill rebate.”
It encourages people to click on the link in the message to “complete their application”.
Norfolk Trading Standards said: “These unsolicited mailings are phishing email scams, designed to persuade you to click on links seeking your personal details or release spyware to infect your computer with viruses for no other reason than stealing your passwords. We are warning consumers to be aware.”
Action Fraud said official Ofgem emails end with “@ofgem.gov.uk.” and urged people to check email design and logos carefully.
Most Read
- 1 Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas
- 2 Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'
- 3 Westlife star wows Norfolk festival crowd with surprise appearance
- 4 'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit
- 5 Jailed in Norfolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 6 5 former Norwich nightclubs where people went for their first big night out
- 7 Road closed after lorry full of turkeys overturns near A144
- 8 Driver without licence and insurance apologises before officers say a word
- 9 Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week
- 10 Brilliant Madness bring Fez-tival feeling to Thetford
It added: “Ofgem would never sell you energy, ask for personal information or come to your property”.
Report contacts you think are fraudulent to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.