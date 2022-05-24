Warning over ‘ex-offender’ doorstep sellers targeting householders

Householders are being warned to be on their guard against doorstep cold callers trying to sell household products.

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued an alert following a number of reports from the Brooke and Poringland areas of young men going door to door.

“The callers were carrying large holdall type bags or rucksacks containing a range of household products including packaged kitchen knives, scissors, and cleaning products,” said a spokesman.

“Some of the callers were claiming to be an ‘ex offender’ or that they had ‘been in trouble with the police’, and this work was part of their ‘improvement’.”

Trading standards advises people never to deal with anyone cold calling offering to sell something.

Anyone sighting these sellers or other doorstep cold callers in Norfolk should call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary via 101.

If you feel intimidated or are concerned for vulnerable neighbours call 999.

