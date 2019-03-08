Search

Town brands robbery ‘horrendous’ after attackers pin down woman and steal car

PUBLISHED: 11:57 15 March 2019

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

People in a Norfolk town say they are in shock following an attack in which robbers pinned down a woman and robbed her.

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

The horrifying crime took place shortly before 8pm on Wednesday night after the victim, a woman in her 50s, came out of Hingham fish bar.

CCTV images show the attackers hiding behind a van before pinning the victim down, stealing jewellery and driving off in her car.

Residents in the town described the attack as shocking and awful, with many stating how unusual it was for Hingham.

Esther Jewson, 42, who has lived in Hingham for just over a year, said: “It is a new world. I had a friend stay and she left my front door unlocked and we didn’t have anything stolen.

“No-one came into my house and I still feel so safe here but it is awful, it has made me go cold.

“I am really shocked, it is not what you expect in a town which has a Scrabble club in the pub, it is horrendous.

“Some times I will go out to go and get a pizza but I won’t be doing that any more. I hope she is alright, that’s the main thing.”

A shopper who lives in a village nearby and who wished to remain anonymous said: “I come here every Friday. We had a robbery down our lane last week, someone broke into someone’s house up the road and took all their power tools.

“The attack is unbelievable. We are living in a more violent society, there is no doubt about it.”

She added that a lack of police officers in the town and the lack of a decent deterrent made crimes like this one more likely.

She added: “I don’t think there is enough of a deterrent any more. People can commit several crimes before they are sent to prison, that is a fact.

“To think you can not come out of the fish and chip shop and be safe and to take her car as well. It is quite shocking in a little village like this.

“I think a lack of police officers does make a difference.”

• Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

