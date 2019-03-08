Search

Advanced search

Dozens more police officers announced for Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:58 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 09 October 2019

More Police officers are set to be patrolling in Norfolk. Picture: Nick Butcher

More Police officers are set to be patrolling in Norfolk. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Almost 70 new police officers will be hitting the streets of Norfolk and Suffolk after the government announced recruitment targets for the first wave of 20,000 new staff.

Forces in the East of England will be able to recruit 463 new officers in the first phase of the recruitment with Norfolk set for 67 officers, increasing numbers by 4per cent.

The Home Office has said that strengthening police numbers is a priority for the government with £750 million to be spent on recuiting up to 6,000 officers nationally by the end of 2020-21, the first stage in the new uplift.

It foillows additional funding announced by the chancellor in the spending review.

While first-year recruitment target for Norfolk is 67, it is 54 in Suffolk, 62 in Cambridgeshire, 54 in Bedfordshire and 91 in Hertfordshire.

Home Secreatary Priti Patel set out her vision for policing when she chaired the second meeting of the National Policing Board, involving representatives of frontline officers and police leaders.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "The public are clear they want to see more police officers on their streets, whether they live in the city or the countryside.

"This is the people's priority and it is exactly what the government is delivering.

"This means that citizens across the East of England will see up to 463 new officers keeping a watchful eye on their communities and helping to cut crime."

Norfolk's deputy chief constable Paul Sanford said: "We welcome any plans to increase police officer numbers. We now await further details as to the amount of funding that will be allocated to Norfolk to allow the Constabulary to make this happen."

All officers recruited as part of the 20,000 uplift will be additional to those hired to fill existing vacancies.

Government funding for recruitment in 2020-21 will cover all associated costs, including training and kit.

John Apter, chairman of the Police Federation, said: "Investment in policing is long overdue and for the first time we now have the actual number of officers each local force will increase by in the next year.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen across Norfolk thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

What is it like to live in the Norwich homes named the UK’s best building?

Charlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia, who live in the Goldsmith Street development. Pic: Archant

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father’s heartbreak after eight-year-old son is ‘abducted’ by mother and taken to Russia

Ian Kettlewell, holding a photo of himself and son Myles. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘He had a fabulous life’: Tributes pour in for popular hairdresser

Nick Whyte, who died aged 59, was a successful hairdresser who opened more than 20 salons in East Anglia.

Giant ‘Herring of the East’ sculpture bid for A47 roundabout

People travelling to and from Great Yarmouth could soon be passing a giant Herring of the East sculpture, being compared in impact and scale to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North Picture: Paul Patterson

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Report claims Zimmermann could make City return in November

Canaries defender Christoph Zimmermann speaking to Paddy Davitt at the Archant office in Norwich Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists