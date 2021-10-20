TV stolen and items thrown overboard in east Norfolk boat burglary

Published: 5:28 PM October 20, 2021

A boat moored in Hoveton has been broken into and damaged. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Burglars stole a television and threw items overboard after breaking into a boat moored in Hoveton.

The boat, moored near Station Road, was broken into between 8pm on Monday, October 18 and 9am on Tuesday, October 19.

Three of the boats windows were smashed and items were thrown overboard — including a sofa, a mattress, a chair, and a table.

A television and two radios were stolen.

Norfolk Police are asking anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious behaviour to contact the Broads Beat Team on 101 and quote reference number 36/77655/21.

