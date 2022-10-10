Lorry horror crash features in national safety campaign

The moment concrete blocks slipped off a lorry onto the Tesla w3as captured on dashcam - Credit: Neil Collins

A crash that saw a Tesla car crushed under tonnes of concrete blocks that fell off a lorry has featured in a driver safety campaign.

Company director Neil Collins and his wife Alison miraculously escaped serious injury when the unsecured load slid off the side of the lorry as it rounded a bend on the B1535 at Weston Longville.

The lorry driver was fined after he pleaded guilty to using a vehicle where the weight distribution of its load posed the danger of injury.

The crash, which was captured on dashcam, has now been used by Driving for Better Business, a government-backed National Highways programme, to highlight the risk of badly secured lorry loads.

It is also discussed in an edition of the campaign’s podcast Let’s Talk Fleet Risk.

Earlier this year the Unite union warned on-the-spot inspections of lorries and HGV drivers are “vanishingly rare” on the roads.