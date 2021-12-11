File picture of a police officer. A Norfolk teenager arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Dorset remains under investigation.

A teenager from Norfolk arrested on suspicion of rape in Dorset is to face no further action over that allegation, but remains under investigation for sexual assault.

Two people were initially arrested following an incident on the beach at Weymouth, near to the public toilets by the King's Statue.

It had been reported two teenage girls were approached in the town centre by two men before they walked together towards the beach where one of the girls was said to have been raped.

It was further reported that one man attempted to sexually assault the second girl.

Following the incident, which happened between 10pm and 11pm on August 14 this year, a 14-year-old boy from Gloucester was arrested on suspicion of rape.

A 19-year-old man from Norfolk was also arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

A spokesman from Dorset Police said the Norfolk teen arrested on suspicion of rape has been released without charge although "remains under investigation" in relation to the sexual assault.

The spokesman said the 14-year-old boy from Gloucester arrested on suspicion of rape has been released from the investigation without charge.



