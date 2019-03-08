Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Supply teacher fails to overturn driving ban he says will cause pupils 'exceptional hardship'

PUBLISHED: 16:45 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 12 July 2019

The A47 near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The A47 near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2014

A supply teacher caught speeding on the A47 has argued that a driving ban would cause Norfolk school children to face exceptional hardship.

Peter Lacey-Hasting received three points on his licence for driving at 79mph on a 70mph stretch of the dual carriageway near Dereham on June 14 last year.

He was disqualified from driving for six months at Norwich Magistrates' Court on May 14 this year, having already accumulated nine points since 2015.

But on Friday, July 12, the 61-year-old appeared at Norwich Crown Court to appeal the ban on the basis of exceptional hardship for the pupils he sometimes teaches.

William Powell, representing Lacey-Hasting, said: "The effect of the six month ban is to cut him out of the long autumn term.

"If he is not available, and the other teachers on the panel are not available, it will be the case that children in schools will be without a teacher on the days he will not be available."

The court heard how Lacey-Hasting, of The Common, Mulbarton, works for a company that supplies teachers throughout Norfolk.

Mr Powell said the firm only has a limited panel of teachers and Lacey-Hasting will often get calls at 7am asking if he can cover for that day.

Giving evidence, Lacey-Hasting said: "There have been occasions where I have said to the supply agency I have a few things on, and said if you can find someone else [another supply teacher] then great, but if you can't, please get back to me.

"They will say we have already tried three to four other people, so at that point I have to rejig my day."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Powell said there was a "teacher shortage" and that it was "difficult" to fill last-minute slots in rural schools.

But prosecutor Faye Rolfe said the company he works for cannot be the only one supplying teachers in Norfolk.

She said: "He makes the basis that he will not be in hardship, but the children and the county will.

"The argument that he is an absolute core service is not sustainable and is not enough to meet the high hurdle of exceptional hardship."

The court heard that on the day of the speeding offence, Lacey-Hasting had been working at a small rural school near Fakenham and was returning for a doctor's appointment.

Mr Powell said: "It was going to be a tight run, he was running late because a parent at the school had asked to see him at the end of the school day and that took longer than expected."

His case was dealt with through the single justice procedure at Norwich's magistrates' court, which meant he was not present for the hearing and unable to provide a defence.

However his driving ban was suspended when he appealed the decision.

Judge Andrew Shaw said: "We are not satisfied he [Lacey-Hasting] has come anywhere close to establishing exceptional hardship."

The appeal was dismissed and he must pay £260 in costs. The six month disqualification was imposed by the court.

Most Read

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists to face diversions as section of A47 closed for bridge repairs

The A47 at Dereham will be closed for bridge repairs. Picture: Library

Aerial pictures show new trains housed in mid-Norfolk

Aerial views of the new Greater Anglia trains being stored on the Mid-Norfolk railway. Picture: Mike Page

An underground military bunker could be yours for £10,000

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Motor trader fined after car loses ill-fitted wheel at 60mph on A11 a day after sale

Car Shop Norwich, which was taken to court by Norfolk Trading Standards over a car it sold with an incorrectly fitted wheel. Picture: Google

A 24-hour Norwich gym has closed ‘until safe for use’

The Gym in Norwich city centre. Photo: Ruth Lawes

An underground military bunker could be yours for £10,000

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Green light paves way for new Iceland and Home Bargains stores in Norwich

Iceland and Home Bargains are looking to join Homebase in Hall Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists