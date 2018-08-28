Search

Advanced search

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

PUBLISHED: 08:45 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:13 26 December 2018

The car was reportedly driving against the flow of traffic on the A14 Picture: NSRAPT

The car was reportedly driving against the flow of traffic on the A14 Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

A man was arrested in the early hours of Boxing day after reportedly driving the wrong way down the A14 in Suffolk.

The driver of a black Volvo was reportedly travelling in the wrong direction when members of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team found them near Stowmarket.

The team managed to stop the vehicle and believe the driver had been drinking prior to driving.

A tweet from the team said: “This vehicle was reported to have been driving the wrong way on the A14 at Stowmarket.

“It was seen by a RAPT vehicle who made tactical contact with it to cause it to stop.

There was damage to the car that police believe was driving the wrong way on the A14 Picture: NSRAPTThere was damage to the car that police believe was driving the wrong way on the A14 Picture: NSRAPT

“The driver was found to be intoxicated and has been arrested. Unacceptable.”

The police car involved in the incident sustained minor damage.

A spokesman for the unit said that the driver also refused to provide evidential sample.

He remains in custody and will be interviewed on suspicion of dangerous driving.

While no one was hurt as a result of the incident, the unit was quick to warn that the behaviour of the driver could have been much more serious.

The spokesman added: “No injuries to anyone involved and minor damage to a police vehicle. This selfish behaviour could easily of had fatal consequences.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

Christmas markets and events in the Cotswolds

Christmas celebrations at Gloucester Quays

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

10 cosy Cotswold cottages you can rent on Airbnb

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 celebrities who live in the Cotswolds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of Christmas Day town centre assault

A teenager was arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of common assault Picture: Archant

‘It’s ridiculous - there are not enough homes being built yet thousands sit empty’ - fresh calls to tackle long term empty homes in region

North Norfolk District Council issued a compulsory purchase on two properties on the former RAF Sculthorpe site, so they can be brought back into use. Picture: Ian Burt

Airport safety fears over 328-home development

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Tottenham touted with £15m Max Aarons raid

Max Aarons has been touted with Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Motorcyclist remains in hospital with “serious injuries” following Christmas Day collision on A11

The A11 southbound has been closed near Barton Mills following a serious collision. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists