Vehicle with six defective tyres stopped on A11
PUBLISHED: 06:54 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:00 22 March 2019
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A vehicle with six defective tyres was stopped by police on the A11.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the vehicle, driven from Germany, also had defective brakes.
On further inspection, the driver was also found not to hold a valid licence and to have had their insurance cancelled last year.
The driver was also not using a tachograph – a device required under EU rules which automatically records speed and distance.
