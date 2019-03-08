Vehicle with six defective tyres stopped on A11

Search

PUBLISHED: 06:54 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:00 22 March 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped this vehicle on the A11 which was found to have defective tyres and brakes. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped this vehicle on the A11 which was found to have defective tyres and brakes. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A vehicle with six defective tyres was stopped by police on the A11.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the vehicle, driven from Germany, also had defective brakes.

On further inspection, the driver was also found not to hold a valid licence and to have had their insurance cancelled last year.

The driver was also not using a tachograph – a device required under EU rules which automatically records speed and distance.

