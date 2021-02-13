Train arrests for knives and drugs despite lockdown travel restrictions

Published: 6:48 PM February 13, 2021

British Transport Police have been busy in East Anglia despite lockdown travel restrictions. - Credit: Archant

Despite lockdown travel restrictions and reduced rail services police have taken action against travellers for drugs, knives and public order offences.

British Transport Police said three people had been arrested on the region’s trains services and at stations over the past two weeks.

One person was arrested in connection with a public order offence and two arrests were made for possession of a knife. One of those arrested has already been sentenced to a four month jail term in connection with the offence.

Seven people across East Anglia were also reported for offences including possession of cannabis, shoplifting and begging.

Officers also used stop and search powers 13 times and they also located three people who had been reported missing.

Meanwhile British Transport Police said there had been no reduction in the average number county lines drugs arrests on rail services since the reintroduction of stay-at-home Covid-19 rules.