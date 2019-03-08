Search

Advanced search

Man claiming to be Norwich police officer asks elderly man to hand over cash

PUBLISHED: 12:51 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 02 October 2019

Suffolk Police is urging people to be cautious after a man claiming to be a detective from Norwich almost scammed an elderly man in Ipswich out of thousands of pounds. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Suffolk Police is urging people to be cautious after a man claiming to be a detective from Norwich almost scammed an elderly man in Ipswich out of thousands of pounds. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Police are urging residents in East Anglia to be cautious after a man claiming to be a Norfolk police officer almost scammed a pensioner out of several thousand pounds.

The incident took place in Ipswich on Thursday, September 26 between 10am and 4pm when the victim, aged in his 80s, was talking on the telephone to a man claiming to be a detective from Norwich.

The suspect talked the victim into withdrawing a total of £6,500 from two bank accounts. After this an unknown man visited the victim's home address in Mornington Avenue to collect the money, but the victim refused to hand it over.

In light of the incident officers are advising that:

- Police or bank staff will never ask people to hand over money or cards over the phone and will not ask for personal information such as your bank account number of PIN.

- The police will never call people and ask them to withdraw money to give to a courier, taxi driver, officer or any other party - regardless of how convincing they may seem.

- If you receive such a call leave the landline for at least five minutes before making an outside call. Fraudsters will keep the line open and have been known to play ring tones, hold music and a recorded message down the phone so the victim believes they are making a call to a legitimate number.

- Use a friend or neighbour's telephone instead and call the police by dialling 101.

Police are also calling on bank staff to remain vigilant where large sums are withdrawn. Several previous scams have been thwarted due to the good work of alert bank personnel.

Anyone with any information about the incident in Ipswich on September 26 or who saw any suspicious activity should contact Ipswich police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/58503/19.

Alternatively, contact the police online at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact…/existing-report-update or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Controversial city flats put on the market for £5.5m as firm goes into administration

The flats at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich, have been boarded up. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

Three injured in crash on A11

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC)

Controversial city flats put on the market for £5.5m as firm goes into administration

The flats at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich, have been boarded up. Photo: Archant

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Can you help find ‘rare’ beer label from former Norfolk brewery ahead of ‘premier’ event?

The breweriana event will be held at Southwold Arts Centre, St Edmunds Hall, Southwold. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists