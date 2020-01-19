Three uninsured drivers caught in one hour

A black Saab convertible was seized by police. Picture: NSRAPT. Archant

Three uninsured and unlicensed drivers were caught by the same police team within the space of an hour in the city.

A silver Vauxhall Astra was seized by police. Picture: NSRAPT. A silver Vauxhall Astra was seized by police. Picture: NSRAPT.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) seized the cars in Norwich between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, January 18.

A black Saab convertible was seized after being driven by an uninsured and unlicensed driver, before a silver Vauxhall Astra was also impounded after the same offences were made.

A black Nissan Juke was seized by police. Picture: NSRAPT. A black Nissan Juke was seized by police. Picture: NSRAPT.

A black Nissan Juke was also stopped by NSRAPT after they received information from Norwich Police - they too were unlicensed and uninsured, while they also provided a positive drug wipe at the roadside.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and the Nissan was also seized.