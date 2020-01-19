Search

Advanced search

Three uninsured drivers caught in one hour

PUBLISHED: 07:45 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:27 19 January 2020

A black Saab convertible was seized by police. Picture: NSRAPT.

A black Saab convertible was seized by police. Picture: NSRAPT.

Archant

Three uninsured and unlicensed drivers were caught by the same police team within the space of an hour in the city.

A silver Vauxhall Astra was seized by police. Picture: NSRAPT.A silver Vauxhall Astra was seized by police. Picture: NSRAPT.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) seized the cars in Norwich between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, January 18.

You may also want to watch:

A black Saab convertible was seized after being driven by an uninsured and unlicensed driver, before a silver Vauxhall Astra was also impounded after the same offences were made.

A black Nissan Juke was seized by police. Picture: NSRAPT.A black Nissan Juke was seized by police. Picture: NSRAPT.

A black Nissan Juke was also stopped by NSRAPT after they received information from Norwich Police - they too were unlicensed and uninsured, while they also provided a positive drug wipe at the roadside.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and the Nissan was also seized.

Most Read

Iceland store closes after 30 years of trading

Iceland has closed its King's Lynn store. Photo: Mark Trudgian/Google

Ofsted slams primary school as inadequate

Garboldisham Church Primary School has been judged to be inadequate following an inspection by Ofsted. Picture: Keith Evans

Drink-driver caught behind the wheel with children in car

A driver was caught over the legal alcohol limit with two young children in the car. Picture: Archant.

‘Come and support us’ plea as pub gets top new chef

Norfolk Chef, Charlie Hodson, with the owners of The Crown Inn, in Northwold, David and Janice Walton. Photo: Emily Thomson

Business owner fears for future as four month road closure announced in village

Jake Willgress has urged people to keep visiting Church Farm shop in Hethersett, despite extensive roadworks. Photo: Bethany Wales

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Come and support us’ plea as pub gets top new chef

Norfolk Chef, Charlie Hodson, with the owners of The Crown Inn, in Northwold, David and Janice Walton. Photo: Emily Thomson

Norwich City transfer rumours: Rayo wide player ‘interests’ Canaries

Norwich City have reportedly been tracking Rayo Vallecano's Adrián Embarba

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth

Emi Buendia was denied by Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drug-driver had no insurance, no MOT and children on board

The driver of a black Volkswagen Golf GTI was arrested after failing a drug test at the roadside. Picture: King's Lynn Police.

9 places you can see snowdrops in Norfolk

There are plenty of places to see snowdrops in Norfolk this year. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Bego Amaré
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists