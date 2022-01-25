News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ever fancied being a real life CSI? Now's your chance!

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:44 PM January 25, 2022
CRIME SCENE: Police investigate at the scene of the suspected acid attack in London Road South.pictu

Norfolk and Suffolk police are on the look out for new trainee crime scene investigators. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Fans of the TV series CSI now have the chance to live out their dreams as the police forces in Norfolk and Suffolk are looking for trainee crime scene investigators.

No previous experience is required to take on the role, which offers a salary of between £24,546 and £32,673, but the job advert warns that those who are successful will be exposed to "scenes that will be unpleasant in nature".

It is described as a rare opportunity to take on a "vital" role which "directly impacts on crime detection and reduction".

The advert states: "As a trainee crime scene investigator, you will attend crime scenes and conduct examinations to recover physical evidence, initially from less serious offences.

"You will write reports and statements and give evidence in court."

The successful person is required to have a flexible approach to working weekends and be available out of hours on a standby rota.

Once they have been proven to be competent, all successful applicants will become investigators examining all crime types.

