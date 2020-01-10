Search

Police hunt wanted man after burglaries and thefts

PUBLISHED: 18:10 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 10 January 2020

Levi Hilden is wanted in connection with a number of burglary and theft offences. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary.

Police are hunting a man wanted in connection with a number of burglary and theft offences.

Levi Hilden, 35, is wanted by police after a spate of offences across Suffolk.

He has links to Great Yarmouth, Ipswich and also Essex.

Hilden is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with brown wavy hair and sometimes has a small beard.

He also has a tattoo on the lower part of the left-hand side of his neck.

Members of the public who believe they have just seen Hilden are asked to call 999 immediately.

Anyone who has any general information regarding his potential whereabouts are asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station by emailing EastCID@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

