Police wrapped over guilty officers keeping jobs

Published: 6:14 PM September 21, 2021

70pc of police officers found guilty of sexual misconduct in Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies remained in their jobs - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

An investigation into England and Wales police forces has found that Norfolk and Suffolk have the worst record of officers found guilty of sexual misconduct remaining in their jobs.

Byline Times has found, through Freedom of Information requests and publicly available data, that 70pc of police officers found guilty of sexual misconduct in Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies remained in their jobs.

This compares to 52pc of police officers in the Metropolitan police.

Byline Times found a "culture of impunity around sexual misconduct" within the police, with the investigation raising "questions about accountability and wider failings in the police in tackling male violence against women and girls".

Between 2016 and 2020, the victims of sexual misconduct were "overwhelmingly female", with 89pc of perpetrators in the Metropolitan Police being male.

A spokesman from Suffolk Rape Crisis called the report "a damning read", saying: "We're disappointed to see this, we advocate for survivors who need to be able to seek justice, they won't have the confidence to do that when they know the police are adding to these statistics.

"We need public institutions to address their internal biases, their contributions to sexism and rape culture, and we need to be able to work with the police with trust.

"We shouldn't be celebrating a low number of sexual misconduct as the police have, we should be working to get that number to zero."

In Norfolk in 2018, a police officer remained in their position after saving sex on duty, and in Suffolk the following year, an officer who sent inappropriate messages to a colleague also remained in their job.

A spokesman from Norfolk and Suffolk Constabulary said: “Norfolk Constabulary and Suffolk Constabulary take allegations of this nature very seriously given the nature of the role of those who work in the police in a trusted position. We have robust processes in place to deal with complaints and allegations made against officers and those in police roles.

"Both forces are relatively small in terms of officer numbers, this means the percentage of sexual misconduct cases where officers are found guilty and remain in their role may seem high but the overall numbers per year are very low compared to larger forces.”

If you or someone you know has a story relating to sexual misconduct by the police, contact our investigations team at joel.adams@archant.co.uk.

You can also contact Leeway Norwich at 0300 561 0077 and Suffolk Rape Crisis at 01473 231 200.