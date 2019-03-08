Police dog sniffs out hidden drugs in Norwich vehicle search

Police officers found a person with a supply of Class A drugs during an Operation Moonshot vehicle search in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police Norwich Police

A police dog has lent a paw to a vehicle stop by police in Norwich in which Class A drugs and a knife were found.

Lottie, from the Norfolk and Suffolk police dogs team, assisted offers in Norwich with an Operation Moonshot City vehicle search. Picture: Norwich Police Lottie, from the Norfolk and Suffolk police dogs team, assisted offers in Norwich with an Operation Moonshot City vehicle search. Picture: Norwich Police

Officers stopped and searched a vehicle in the city as part of Operation Moonshot, a Norfolk Police crackdown on organised criminal activity.

Three people were arrested for being concerned in the support of drugs after one occupant was found with a large quantity of Class A drugs and a lock knife.

The driver was also found to be driving without insurance and failed a roadside drugs test.

PD Lottie help officers to uncover further concealed drugs during the vehicle search.

Police officers found a person with a lock knife during an Operation Moonshot vehicle search in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police Police officers found a person with a lock knife during an Operation Moonshot vehicle search in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

On Twitter Norwich Police said: “Thanks for her skills we were able to find more drugs concealed in the vehicle, which I doubt we would have found if it wasn’t for her nostrils!”