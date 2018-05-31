Search

Drink-driver caught behind the wheel with children in car

PUBLISHED: 07:08 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:12 19 January 2020

A driver was caught over the legal alcohol limit with two young children in the car. Picture: Archant.

A drink-driver has been arrested by police after being discovered to be over the limit with two children in the car.

The driver was pulled over by members of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) in Norwich during the early hours of Sunday, January 19.

He had pulled out and narrowly avoided a collision with an unmarked police car.

After being taken into custody, the driver was found to have 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - almost twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

There were two young children on board the car at the time of the arrest.

NSRAPT tweeted: "Central team have arrested a driver in Norwich on suspicion of drink-driving after the vehicle pulled out narrowly missing an unmarked vehicle. Also onboard were two young children.

"Driver has provided an evidential reading in custody of 62ugs (limit 35ugs) #NoneForTheRoad #Fatal4."

