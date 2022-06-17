Police catch hundreds of motorists speeding over 70mph

Norfolk police dealt with almost 3,000 speeding offences in 2021, excluding those caught by speed cameras - Credit: Archant

More than 1,000 motorists were caught by police officers doing over 70mph on Norfolk and Suffolk roads last year.

Figures that exclude those drivers clocked by speed cameras show 564 were stopped in Norfolk and 652 in Suffolk in 2021.

The most commonly broken speed limit was 30mph with 1,720 offences detected by police in Norfolk and 1,827 in Suffolk.

Released after a Freedom of Information request, the data also reveals 270 were caught in Norfolk over a 40mph limit, 215 over 50mph and 179 breaking 60mph.

Police said the most commonly broken speed limit was 30mph - Credit: Archant

The figures don’t include figures for 20mph limit roads with the constabularies saying they “do not routinely operate in 20mph areas as they are normally subject of other traffic calming measures”.

A spokesperson said: “Police enforcement in 20mph limits and zones will not routinely take place but may be appropriate if there is clear evidence of significant non-compliance, or injury collision history supports such action.”

It comes as police said motorists speeding through villages are set to be the focus of action aiming to make rural roads safer.

More that 95,000 were caught by speed cameras on Norfolk roads in 2021 though more than one in 10 offences ended up being cancelled.