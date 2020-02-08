Search

Advanced search

Parent on touchline racially abused 14-year-old footballer

PUBLISHED: 17:35 08 February 2020

A 14-year-old Wroxham FC junior player was racially abused by an adult supporter from another team. Picture: Neil Perry.

A 14-year-old Wroxham FC junior player was racially abused by an adult supporter from another team. Picture: Neil Perry.

Archant

A Norfolk football club has criticised the "disappointing" punishment given to a parent who racially abused one of its players during a football match.

A Wroxham EJA u15s player received abuse from an opposition supporter - a parent - when his side played a home game against AFC Sudbury in November last year.

After a hearing, the case was proven by The FA and the man was handed a six-week ban from football on Monday, January 27, which will expire on Sunday, March 8.

But the club has voiced its frustration over what it perceives to be a lenient punishment, saying that the sanctions handed out were "not strong enough" and called for The FA to "set an example and show zero tolerance".

READ MORE: We dealt with racist incidents, says former Norwich City media boss

In a Twitter thread, Wroxham u15s said: "Disappointed to have to say one of my u15s was racially abused by an 'adult' from the opposition when we played a game in November 2019. In my opinion, the sanctions handed out were not strong enough.

"But I hope the club who this parent belongs to will hand out a longer ban and try to set an example of the type of person they do not want to be associated with their club.

"The lad in question is fine - he was relaxed about the whole situation and handled himself with dignity and class at the time of the incident and at the hearing.

"Really proud of him."

The club also said that the ban only just covered the return fixture between the two sides, and questioned why the punishment was not in line with some of those given to supporters who have been found to have abused professional footballers.

READ MORE: Seven Norwich City fans arrested for racism in past four years

On Thursday, February 6, a 17-year-old Bournemouth fan was handed a three-year banning order through a court and a lifetime ban by the Cherries for chanting racist abuse at a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, an incident which also took place in November 2019.

And two Manchester City fans were banned for five years for using racist language in a match between the Citizens and Bournemouth in December 2018.

You may also want to watch:

They too were forbidden by the club from attending matches at the Etihad Stadium.

The FA has been contacted for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Flames two storeys high’: Drama as blaze breaks out in Norfolk

A fire at chicken sheds in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: Jono Thorne

Revealed: Norwich City Council has spent £6.2m on a Travelodge

Norwich City Council has bought this Travelodge in Harlow. (left) Martin Schmierer (right) Paul Kendrick. Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant/Google Street View.

Food review: ‘A must for foodies’ - Is this the best place to grab a roast dinner?

The roast dinner at Old Hall Farm, Woodton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Department store chain axes 12 shops

Beales has announced it is closing 12 stores. Pic: Archant

It’s time to drop the name Golden Triangle

Steven Downes says it's time to drop the 'Golden Triangle' name PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drone footage shows aftermath of huge fire at Norfolk chicken farm

Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists

Department store chain axes 12 shops

Beales has announced it is closing 12 stores. Pic: Archant

Parent on touchline racially abused 14-year-old footballer

A 14-year-old Wroxham FC junior player was racially abused by an adult supporter from another team. Picture: Neil Perry.

‘They keep going down the pan’ - sad sight of boarded up city pub

The Red Lion pub in Norwich has now been boarded up. PIC: Peter Walsh.

‘He needs a smaller portion because he eats what’s in front of him’: Man with Down’s syndrome denied child’s meal at carvery

Nigel Styles (right) on holiday at the Isle of Wight with his parents Keith and Janet. PHOTO: Keith Styles
Drive 24