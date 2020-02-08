Parent on touchline racially abused 14-year-old footballer

A Norfolk football club has criticised the "disappointing" punishment given to a parent who racially abused one of its players during a football match.

A Wroxham EJA u15s player received abuse from an opposition supporter - a parent - when his side played a home game against AFC Sudbury in November last year.

After a hearing, the case was proven by The FA and the man was handed a six-week ban from football on Monday, January 27, which will expire on Sunday, March 8.

But the club has voiced its frustration over what it perceives to be a lenient punishment, saying that the sanctions handed out were "not strong enough" and called for The FA to "set an example and show zero tolerance".

In a Twitter thread, Wroxham u15s said: "Disappointed to have to say one of my u15s was racially abused by an 'adult' from the opposition when we played a game in November 2019. In my opinion, the sanctions handed out were not strong enough.

"But I hope the club who this parent belongs to will hand out a longer ban and try to set an example of the type of person they do not want to be associated with their club.

"The lad in question is fine - he was relaxed about the whole situation and handled himself with dignity and class at the time of the incident and at the hearing.

"Really proud of him."

The club also said that the ban only just covered the return fixture between the two sides, and questioned why the punishment was not in line with some of those given to supporters who have been found to have abused professional footballers.

On Thursday, February 6, a 17-year-old Bournemouth fan was handed a three-year banning order through a court and a lifetime ban by the Cherries for chanting racist abuse at a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, an incident which also took place in November 2019.

And two Manchester City fans were banned for five years for using racist language in a match between the Citizens and Bournemouth in December 2018.

They too were forbidden by the club from attending matches at the Etihad Stadium.

The FA has been contacted for comment.