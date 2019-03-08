'This could kill someone' - driver of car hit by thrown stone fears tragedy

Gemma Wiles from Harleston was left badly shaken when her car was hit by an object on the A143 . Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A driver whose windscreen was shattered by what she believes was a stone thrown from another vehicle has warned someone could be killed amid a spate of similar incidents.

The shattered windscreen and damage to the roof of Gemma Wiles' Skoda car after being struck by an object on the A143 between Harleston and Diss. Picture: Gemma Wiles The shattered windscreen and damage to the roof of Gemma Wiles' Skoda car after being struck by an object on the A143 between Harleston and Diss. Picture: Gemma Wiles

Gemma Wiles, 42, from Harleston, was on her way to pick up her partner from Diss Station when her car was struck by an object on the A143 near Thorpe Abbotts. The windscreen of her Skoda was smashed and a deep gouge left on its roof in the incident on March 30.

"I was very shaken up. I got out of the car and had glass all over me. I phoned up my parents because I didn't known what to do," she said. "My mum phoned the police straight away because I was in shock and didn't know what to do or whther I needed an ambulance.

"I had carried on driving because I wanted to get myself to a safe place. Because it was March and 9pm it was still dark so I was worried about stopping."

Numerous vehicles stopped on the #A143 tonight around #SouthNorfolk. High Vis patrols conducted and positive engagement with some of the victims of recent vehicle related damage. #517 #36 #475 #201 #1965 pic.twitter.com/yr6hhIvPvx — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) June 10, 2019

'Stones' thrown at cars as they drove in darkness on major roads

Ms Wiles is speaking out after a series of similar incidents to motorists driving on the A143 and A146 and in the Beccles and Bungay area. A number of people have reported that, what is believed to be, stones are being thrown at cars from a passing vehicle in the cover of darkness.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "We are investigating whether these incidents are linked and would like to remind members of the public that throwing objects at cars is a criminal offence, capable of causing damage and injury. Officers are conducting a full investigation to apprehend those responsible."

Norfolk police this weekend stepped up high visibility patrols on the A143, which runs close to the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

'It literally shook the car' - taxi hit with brick thrown from oncoming vehicle

Ms Wiles, a care assistant for the elderly, who had a take time off after her car was left a write-off, said: "It could have been a lot worse. I am very lucky to still be here. I was following a black Ford Focus so whether it was thrown from that car I don't know.

"I want to warn other people to be careful, at the end of the day this could kill someone. The people who are doing this need to be caught."

Police are also urging drivers to report incidents with the location of travel and with as much detail as possible to assist enquiries. Anyone who has been a victim, or has any information or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.