Sub-postmaster cleared over Post Office scandal vows to fight on

Richard Hawkes had his conviction for false accounting quashed at the Court of Appeal last month - Credit: Getty Images/BBC

A former Norfolk sub-postmaster cleared over the Post Office scandal is amongst those leading the fight for compensation.

Richard Hawkes, former postmaster of the Tacolneston sub-Post Office, had his conviction for false accounting quashed at the Court of Appeal last month.

It follows a landmark High Court case against the Post Office over convictions that relied on evidence from the flawed Horizon computer system used from 2000.

More than 700 were given criminal convictions for money a faulty IT system claimed was missing from sub-Post Office accounts - Credit: Getty Images

More than 700 people were given criminal convictions in one the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history.

Mr Hawkes, 75, is one of 81 ex-workers to have their convictions overturned, said: "Now the weight has been lifted, as your character is back as it should be."

But while he and other Norfolk sub-postmasters are among those to have their names cleared, the fight for compensation continues.

A public inquiry, led by retired judge Sir Wyn Williams, is looking into the treatment of the sub-postmasters when the faulty IT system made it look like money was missing from their branch accounts.

The Post Office and the government promised swift and fair compensation. Some of those exonerated have received interim payments but none have received a full settlement.

But in an effort to speed up the process Sir Wyn took special evidence at hearings last month and said he will issue a formal report to parliament if recommendations are being acted on.

Richard Hawkes (far right) with four other exonerated former sub-postmasters outside Court of Appeal last month - Credit: Hudgell Solicitors

Mr Hawkes had pleaded guilty to five counts of false accounting in June 2005.

He was sentenced to 120 hours community service over a supposed shortfall of around £11,000, which he had subsequently repaid out of his own pocket.

After completing community service he eventually managed to find a job cleaning laboratory equipment, where he worked until he was 71.

"Somehow we managed to hang onto the house," he told the BBC.

However he still has a mortgage and has only just paid his brother back money lent to cover debts.

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, who is representing former sub-postmasters, said: “Three of our clients today are now in their seventies and have lived with these convictions against their name for well over a decade, some close to 20 years.

“They deserve to be fully compensated as quickly as possible and should not be forced to wait a day longer than necessary. We are continuing to work hard on their behalf to ensure that is the case.”