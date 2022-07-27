Norfolk sub-postmaster cleared at Court of Appeal after Post Office scandal

Dozens of sub-postmasters have been cleared following the Post Office Horizon scandal - Credit: Getty Images

A Norfolk former Post Office worker convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal is among five more to have been cleared by the Court of Appeal.

Richard Hawkes, former sub-postmaster of the Tacolneston Post Office, had his long-standing conviction quashed.

It follows a landmark High Court case against the Post Office that has led to dozens of ex-workers having their convictions overturned since last April, as they were based on evidence from the flawed Horizon system used from 2000.

Mr Hawkes was one of five challenges at the Court of Appeal that were unopposed by the Post Office.

Barrister Simon Baker QC said in written submissions that the reliability of the Horizon system was "essential to the prosecution and conviction" in each of the cases.

Richard Hawkes, former sub-postmaster of the Tacolneston, was cleared at the Court of Appeal - Credit: PA

Judges were told that Mr Hawkes, 75, had pleaded guilty to five counts of false accounting in June 2005.

The former sub-postmaster was sentenced to 120 hours community service over a shortfall of around £11,000, which he had repaid.

Last year another former Norfolk sub-postmistress Siobhan Sayer, who worked at Erpingham Post Office, spoke of her relief after also having a false conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal.

She had been given a suspended jail sentence at Norwich Crown Court in 2010 after she was falsely convicted of defrauding Royal Mail out of nearly £19,000.

Another, Alison Henderson, who worked at Worstead Post Office, was also cleared after being falsely convicted of covering up her losses of nearly £12,000 by false accounting.

At a hearing on Monday afternoon, Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mr Justice Picken and Mrs Justice Farbey, formally overturned the convictions.

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, who has represented many of the cleared sub-postmasters, said the rulings stressed the need for speedy compensation.

He said: "Three of our clients today are now in their seventies and have lived with these convictions against their name for well over a decade, some close to 20 years.

"They deserve to be fully compensated as quickly as possible and should not be forced to wait a day longer than necessary."