News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk stab case adjourned due to barrister strike action

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:39 AM July 5, 2022
Norwich Crown Court.

The sentencing of Pavels Makarovs at Norwich Crown Court has been adjourned due to barrister strike action - Credit: Archant

A man who was to be sentenced for stabbing another man in Thetford has had the case adjourned as his barrister was on strike.

Pavels Makarovs, 39, has been convicted of wounding with intent.

But his case could not be dealt with after his barrister, Jude Durr, did not attend Norwich Crown Court as he was supporting the Criminal Bar Association's strike action.

Recorder Douglas Herbert said: "The Bar are understandably taking a course of action against the government in relation to remuneration as a result of which Mr Durr is unavailable because he supports that and is unable to be at court this morning.

"But as a result of that we can't proceed today. 

"I'm sorry about that but I'm hopeful we will get the case back as soon as possible when he's available."

Makarovs, of White Hart Street, Thetford, who was also convicted of having a bladed article, will be sentenced on Friday, July 8, at King's Lynn Crown Court.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of the 10 best in the UK
  2. 2 Vandals smash charity dinosaur trail T.rex and leave kebab in its mouth
  3. 3 Teenager died after choking on own vomit
  1. 4 Police break up rave at country park
  2. 5 'Disappointed and angry' - Cricket pitch repeatedly vandalised by bikers
  3. 6 Woman accused of exposing herself to boy outside Lowestoft park
  4. 7 Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash with 4x4 outside village pub
  5. 8 5 famous faces who were born in King's Lynn
  6. 9 Small plates restaurant and bottle shop coming to north Norfolk town
  7. 10 Anger as three flights between Norwich and Amsterdam cancelled

It comes after a man in his 30s was found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach on King Street, near St Giles Lane, Thetford shortly before 8.30pm on June 17 last year.

King's Street in Thetford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Pavels Makarovs was found guilty of wounding with intent following an incident in King Street, Thetford in June last year - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The strike action, which follows a row over legal aid funding, began with walkouts on Monday and Tuesday last week.

The walkouts will increase by one day each week until a five-day strike from Monday July 18 to Friday July 22.

It means cases at which barristers are required will likely have to be postponed, including crown court trials.

Thetford News

Don't Miss

The Parlour café  and tearoom has opened for business at Abbey Farm in Binham, north Norfolk

Food and Drink

Café serving produce fresh from its farm opens in north Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Flames gripped a barn off the A149 at Thorpe Market in north Norfolk.

Video

Flames grip barn in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters tackled a bus fire in Norwich this morning.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Blaze sees 20 passengers evacuated from city bus

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sanders Coaches' 202 service has been blocked by a fallen tree. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Parked cars prevent buses from serving north Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon