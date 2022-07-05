The sentencing of Pavels Makarovs at Norwich Crown Court has been adjourned due to barrister strike action - Credit: Archant

A man who was to be sentenced for stabbing another man in Thetford has had the case adjourned as his barrister was on strike.

Pavels Makarovs, 39, has been convicted of wounding with intent.

But his case could not be dealt with after his barrister, Jude Durr, did not attend Norwich Crown Court as he was supporting the Criminal Bar Association's strike action.

Recorder Douglas Herbert said: "The Bar are understandably taking a course of action against the government in relation to remuneration as a result of which Mr Durr is unavailable because he supports that and is unable to be at court this morning.

"But as a result of that we can't proceed today.

"I'm sorry about that but I'm hopeful we will get the case back as soon as possible when he's available."

Makarovs, of White Hart Street, Thetford, who was also convicted of having a bladed article, will be sentenced on Friday, July 8, at King's Lynn Crown Court.

It comes after a man in his 30s was found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach on King Street, near St Giles Lane, Thetford shortly before 8.30pm on June 17 last year.

The strike action, which follows a row over legal aid funding, began with walkouts on Monday and Tuesday last week.

The walkouts will increase by one day each week until a five-day strike from Monday July 18 to Friday July 22.

It means cases at which barristers are required will likely have to be postponed, including crown court trials.