Police to target speeding drivers as part of three-week campaign

PUBLISHED: 17:31 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 04 January 2019

Norfolk police will be targeting speeding drivers as part of a three-week national campaign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police in Norfolk will be targeting speeding drivers as part of a three-week national enforcement campaign.

Officers will be speaking with drivers during the campaign, with the aim of highlighting dangers of speeding and the consequences that driving above the limit can have through education and enforcement.

The campaign, which runs from Monday, January 7, until Sunday, January 27, will see a focus on education and awareness in week one while weeks two and three will centre on enforcement.

Acting Inspector Julian Ditcham, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team, said: “We work closely with our partners all-year round to target speeding drivers.

“Campaigns like this help us to enforce the law but to also educate motorists and raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.

“Speeding is one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision, alongside drink-driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seat belt.

“Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.

“The speed limit isn’t a target though and there are other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions, particularly at this time of year.”

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green added: “Road safety is a big concern for many of Norfolk’s residents which is why I have invested in a number of schemes to tackle speeding on our county’s roads.

“I attach great importance as Norfolk’s PCC to keeping our roads safe by closely working with Norfolk Police and partner agencies and welcome the latest week-long crackdown.

“Dangerous driving kills. Whether it’s through excessive speed, being drunk or on drugs, failing to wear a seat belt, or not giving the road your full attention, there is simply no excuse for it.”

Motorists caught speeding will be issued with a traffic offence report and face a fine, points on their licence or even court action. Some drivers can opt to take part in a speed awareness course.

For results and updates during the campaign follow the Roads Policing Unit on Twitter @NSRoadsPolicing.

Topic Tags:

