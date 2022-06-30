Tougher sentences for shop worker attacks amid cost-of-living crisis

Norwich shopkeeper Imran Mohammed and (inset) his brother Aman who was attacked with a hammer - Credit: Denise Bradley

Customers who attack shop workers face tougher penalties, amid warnings the cost of living crisis is putting increased stress on customers.

Abuse and violence against retail workers became an aggravated offence this week with the maximum penalty doubled from 12 months to two years under the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act.

It comes as trade body the Institute of Customer Service (ICS) said frontline retail staff were experiencing hostility from customers amid tensions thought to be linked with rising prices and cost of living pressures.

The Co-op backed calls for a new law protecting shop workers after more incidents of abuse in lockdown - Credit: Archant

Enforcing mask-wearing and social distancing rules also triggered a major spike in abuse, threats and violence during the pandemic.

The East of England Co-op was one of the first chains to speak out, saying staff in Norfolk had been spat at while marshalling social distancing queues and punched because of Covid restrictions.

Co-op retail boss Jo Whitfield said: "Colleagues have been terrorised with axes and physically punched.

"Another was hospitalised with a punctured lung and broken ribs after being attacked by three shoplifters over a £10 bottle of spirits. The problem is not a Co-op one, or a retailer one – it is a societal one."

Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op food - Credit: Howard Barlow

ICS chief executive Jo Causon said: "These new stricter sentencing guidelines will provide vital protection for workers against a backdrop of heightened customer stress and frustration relating to rising prices, and falling levels of service due to widespread skills shortages."

The shocking level of violence workers can face was highlighted last year when an assistant in a Norwich phone shop was punched in the face and attacked with a hammer.

His brother, Imran Mohammed, the owner of Mobile Clinic, welcomed specific tougher sentencing.

“There should be a very harsh punishment. No one has a right to treat shop workers like this,” he said.

CCTV still of customer wielding hammer during attack at Mobile Clinic in Norwich - Credit: Imran Mohammed

Figures from the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) 2022 Crime Report showed that in the past year, almost nine in 10 of staff working in convenience stores alone have faced abuse in their jobs.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Crime is one of the biggest challenges faced by our sector and these incidents have significant financial and emotional effects on the individuals and the businesses involved and should not be seen as part of the job.”