Police urge shops to restrict sales of eggs and flour ahead of Halloween

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:02 AM October 27, 2022
People have been encouraged to stay safe while trick or treating this Halloween. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Police have also told trick or treaters they will be prosecuted for any damage they cause - Credit: PA

Retailers are being encouraged to restrict the sale of eggs and flour to young people in the run-up to Halloween.

Norfolk Constabulary is also reminding stores it is illegal to sell fireworks to anyone under the age of 18 or to sell fireworks that fly erratically including mini rockets and bangers.  

Officers will be treating any damage caused by throwing eggs as criminal damage with those who do so facing prosecution and a criminal record if found guilty.

Chief superintendent Chris Balmer said: "When trick and treating, please only visit those who have expressed they are happy to be involved and respect the wishes of those who are not.

"We know Halloween can be an enjoyable event for people of all ages and we don't want to spoil anyone's fun but it's important to remember that not everyone enjoys this annual occasion and to understand the consequences of irresponsible behaviour.”

Anyone with concerns on Halloween should call 999 in an emergency or 101 for non-emergency assistance.

