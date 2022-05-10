News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man snared by paedophile hunter has sentencing adjourned

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:12 PM May 10, 2022
Paul White, 54, who has admitted child sex offences has had his sentencing at Norwich Crown Court adjourned

A man who admitted a string of child sex offences after being snared by an online paedophile hunter posing as a 13-year-old girl has had his sentence adjourned.

Paul White, 54, of Dovecote Road in Upwell, near Wisbech, was confronted on his doorstep by members of a group known as Innocent Voices on March 13.

As a result of the sting, that saw him asking what he believed were teenage girls for nude images and discussing sexual acts, he was arrested.

White was due to be sentenced on Tuesday (May 10) after having previously admitted four offences, including two charges of sexual communications with what he believed was a girl under-16. 

He also admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order imposed in 2017 by attempting to communicate with under-16s and possessing a mobile phone without informing police.

But the case was adjourned until May 18 by Judge Katharine Moore.


