A "deviant sexual predator" who abused two boys has had an appeal against sentence dismissed.

Michael Smith, now 65, worked at a special school in Norfolk which catered for children with complex needs.

The former DJ was convicted of a total of 17 sexual offences, 15 of which were against one victim and two, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, were committed against a second victim.

He was given a 28-year-sentence, made up of 21 years custody and seven years on licence, in September last year following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Smith, formerly of High Street, Dereham, lodged an appeal against his sentence which was heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday (March 29).

The appeal had been made on grounds, including that it had been "manifestly excessive" and had not taken into account his previous good character.

But Lady Justice Thirlwall, one of three judges presiding over the case, dismissed the appeal stating they did not agree that the "sentences were excessive let alone manifestly so".

She added that it had been a "correct assessment by the sentencing judge" and said it had been "appalling, prolonged and repeated offending against two children under 16".

Other offences Smith was convicted of included five counts of causing/inciting sexual activity with a male with a mental disorder, three counts of causing or inciting sexual activity with a male with a mental disorder and engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of a person with a mental disorder.

The offences happened to the victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, over a four-year period between 2014 and 2018.

The court had heard Smith continued to abuse one of the vulnerable victims after he had finished school.

Judge Andrew Shaw told Smith he was "little more than a deviant sexual predator".

During the trial the vulnerable victim gave his evidence and was cross examined on a pre-recorded video, which was a first for Norfolk.

The measures deployed meant the victim did not have to directly attend court while the trial took place, but was able to give his evidence in advance.

Smith was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) indefinitely and must also sign on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

