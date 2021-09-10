Second-hand car dealer taken to court over vehicle with dangerous faults

Published: 12:45 PM September 10, 2021

Picture of the Ford Focus, which was for sale at Newton Cars, in Newton St Faith. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Trading Standards.

A second hand car dealer has been taken to court after trading standards inspectors discovered a vehicle which had exhaust fumes leaking into the car and a corroded suspension spring.

A Ford Focus car with heavy structural damage, a corroded rear metal brake pipe and missing catalytic converter, which meant it was emitting harmful fumes, was found to be on sale at Newton Cars in Newton St Faith.

The Minifarm Business Park, in Newton St Faith where Newton Cars is based. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The car was also found to be missing a sensor to monitor exhaust fumes and had a badly corroded suspension spring, which could suddenly break and cause the vehicle to swerve while being driven.

It also had exhaust fumes leaking into the cabin area of the vehicle while being driven, one missing front fog lamp and another which was broken.

The numerous issues were discovered by Norfolk Trading Standards on a visit to the Newton Lane site in October last year after having first received complaints about the business in 2018.

Bryson Bowers, 43 and of Newton Cars, had previously been given advice and guidance on trading practices, including the need to ensure vehicles sold from the business were roadworthy.

But following the discovery of the Ford Focus after the visit by trading standards inspectors last year, Bowers appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (September 8).

Bowers pleaded guilty to one offence under the General Product Safety Regulations 2005 for the possession and offer of supply of a vehicle with identified dangerous faults.

Although Bowers had not been present during the inspection his son, who had been looking after the business on the day, agreed to voluntarily withdraw the vehicle from sale, trading standards said.

But the history of complaints, significant advice given and discovery of a vehicle for sale advertised online and available to buy on the forecourt in such poor condition led trading standards to take the matter to court.

Bowers was fined £700 and ordered to pay full prosecution costs of £5,104.99 to Norfolk Trading Standards.

He was also ordered to pay a £70 victim surcharge.

Bowers was contacted following the court case but had "no comment" to make about the case.







