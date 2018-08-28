Search

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

PUBLISHED: 11:17 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:36 09 November 2018

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A Norfolk school is being sued for damages of up to £150,000 by a woman who broke her wrist when she tripped over a kerb in its car park.

The car park at St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton which is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon ParkinThe car park at St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton which is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Amanda Garrood had been taking part in an evening class at St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton, and fell as she went back to her car in the dark, after catching her foot caught on something hard, according to a High Court writ issued in London and just made publicly available.

She is taking St Mary’s Church of England Junior School Academy Trust to the High Court in her claim over the accident which happened at the school in October 2015.

The writ says that she believes that a car must have been parked over the raised kerb when she drove into the car park, so that she was unable to see it.

Right Rev'd Graham James, The Bishop of Norwich, opening St Mary's in Long Stratton as a new academy with headteacher Alison Cullum in 2011. Picture: Sonya DuncanRight Rev'd Graham James, The Bishop of Norwich, opening St Mary's in Long Stratton as a new academy with headteacher Alison Cullum in 2011. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Ms Garrood, of Churchfields Road in Long Stratton, accuses the trust of negligence, and says it failed to warn her of the raised sections or stop her walking on them, failed to light the car park adequately, failed to stop other cars from parking on the raised sections, disguising their existence, and allowed her to walk in the area when it was unsafe.

It also claims that the trust which runs the school on Swan Lane also exposed her to a trap and foreseeable risk of injury, and failed to take proper care for her safety.

Ms Garrood suffered a complex fracture to her right wrist, leaving her with significant stiffness, as well as stiffness in her right shoulder. She then developed shoulder hand syndrome, and a frozen shoulder on her right side, which has left her hand function reduced to 50%, she says.

Amanda Garrood is taking St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton to the High Court after she broke her wrist when she tripped over a kerb in its car park. Picture: Simon ParkinAmanda Garrood is taking St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton to the High Court after she broke her wrist when she tripped over a kerb in its car park. Picture: Simon Parkin

The writ claims that as a result of the accident it is unlikely she will ever regain full use of the right hand.

In 2011 St Mary’s became the first junior school in Norfolk to receive academy status, marking it with an official opening ceremony conducted by the Bishop of Norwich. Academy status means the school receives funding directly from the government instead of via the county council.

The school declined to comment on the legal action.

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

