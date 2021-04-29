News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

You'll be believed' - Police boss's pledge after 'vile' teacher jailed

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:30 PM April 29, 2021   
Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey.

Simon Bailey, Norfolk's chief constable has assured victims of abuse that they will be believed by police by - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's chief constable has urged victims of sexual abuse to have the confidence they will be believed.

Simon Bailey, the national police lead for child protection, spoke after John Foxley was given an extended 16 year sentence, including 14 years in jail.

John Foxley

John Foxley - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

It comes after he admitted abusing five boys at the former Bracondale school in Norwich in the 1980s and 1990s.

Mr Bailey said: "John Foxley is another offender that can be added to the list of offenders who betrayed the trust of students in their care to sexually abuse them.”

Mr Bailey said the issue of belief was the construct of the abuser who was in a position of power, adding: "The confidence and courage of the victims to come forward and report Foxley once again demonstrates the importance of knowing they will be believed when they report their abuse.”

He urged other victims of recent or non-recent abuse to “have the confidence" to report it.


Norwich News

