Claims 'seagull moved a chimney pot' among scams to be aware of this week

Fraudsters in Norfolk are always looking to scam people out of their hard-earned cash.

From calls pretending to be from the police to a fake world cup lottery, here are some of the latest tricks to look out for.

Fake 'International FIFA World Cup Lottery'

Scammers are taking advantage of people in Norfolk who are getting excited about this year's world cup by posting letters through their doors claiming recipients have won £875,000.

The letters provide details on how recipients can contact the lottery to claim the fake prize, which then asks them to part with personal details and money as part of an ‘upfront processing fee’.

Solar panel cold calls

Norfolk Trading Standards is warning people with solar panels on their property to be on guard for telephone cold callers.

Scammers are claiming that solar panels need inspecting and trying to arrange appointments for the panels to be checked.

Trading Standards advice is to always be wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call and never agree to services, to having work done or for someone to visit the home if approached in this manner.

It also said that solar panel owners should always talk to their supplier before allowing any work or maintenance to take place on their panels.

Energy saving cold calls

Fraudsters have been targeting Norfolk families worried about rising energy prices by claiming they live on a street with high energy usage and offering to help them reduce it.

The warning comes after one person living in the county reported receiving a call in which a cold caller stated they were "in an area that were the highest users of energy" and were "commissioned by energy companies to investigate".

Royal Mail parcel postage scam

Norfolk Trading Standards is reminding residents to be wary of fake emails and text messages claiming they need to pay a shipping fee to retrieve parcels.

Trading Standards said criminals are experts at creating spoof messages that are designed to trick recipients into taking urgent action by clicking on links.

These links then go to websites that use the official logo and branding of trusted organisations which will attempt to capture personal and financial details.

One text message read: "Royal Mail: Your item has a £2 unpaid shipping fee."

The text then states the item would be returned to the sender if it went unpaid and prompts readers to click on a link, which then leads to a fake website in an attempt to gather personal details.

Doorstep rogue traders claiming issues with chimneys and roofs

Families are being urged to be aware of doorstep cold callers making claims they can see issues with roof tiles and chimneys.

This follows an incident in the Gorleston area in which two men cold called at a property and told the homeowner they "had seen a seagull move the chimney pot" which they offered to fix for £20.

The men then, having accessed the roof, returned to the resident saying they would now need £3,000 for the job as the chimney stack needed fixing immediately.

A family member of the targeted person arrived at this point and told the men to leave.

The men were seen to return to a silver Subaru estate car which had ladders on a roof rack.

Police scam calls

Norfolk Trading Standards is warning Norfolk folk to be aware of telephone scammers pretending to be police officers after a person was targeted.

In the incident they received a call from a man claiming to be a detective constable at ‘Hammersmith Police’.

The man then made a number of claims about the resident’s bank card details and home address.

However, the resident was aware of the scam and ended the call before reporting the incident to Trading Standards.