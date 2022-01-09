Norfolk scams: Fake debt callers and thieves posing as plumbers

This month Norfolk's fraudsters have been pretending to be plumbers and debt advisers to try and scam people out of their hard earned cash. - Credit: PA

Norfolk's fraudsters are always looking to scam people out of their hard earned cash, from fake calls about outstanding debt to fraudulent water workers here are some of the latest tricks to look out for.

Doorstep cold callers pretending to be from a water company

Norfolk trading standards has issued a warning to people across Norfolk following a distraction burglary on King's Lynn's Fairstead Estate on Thursday, December 30.

It happened at around 4pm, when two unknown men knocked on the door of a property in Bure Close, claiming to be from a water company, investigating a damaged pipe.

After being led into the house, one of the men distracted someone living in the property downstairs with pipes and taps by a kitchen sink, while the other suspect moved upstairs.

After both the men had left the address, it was discovered that valuable gold jewellery had been stolen from the home.

Both suspects were described as 'white young men' of slim build and average height.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or have dash cam footage from the area at the time to get in touch.

Those with information are asked to contact DC Gemma Garner at Swaffham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/96464/21.

For full details of what to do if approached in this way visit Norfolk County Council's scam alerts page here.

Fake National Debt Forum calls

Trading standards is warning people in Norfolk about telephone cold calls from an individual stating they have been added to the ‘National Debt Forum’.

In one instance caller requested personal details in order to provide financial advice, however when the resident asked what the debt was for they were unable to provide any details.

Norfolk County Council advice is to always be wary of claims made during telephone cold calls and never give or confirm personal details or to anyone visiting your home during one.

Suspicious telephone cold calls can be reported to trading standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.

Facebook messages from fake accounts

Residents are being told to be aware of messages sent to their social media accounts from individuals they do not know.

Trading standards received a report of a person receiving a message from a fake Facebook account.

The message said they were a military officer looking to form online friendships whilst serving in Syria, before becoming very persistent in requesting communication.

Norfolk County Council is advising residents to be careful of messages received online from individuals you do not know.

This type of message can often lead to the individual requesting money ‘urgently’ and assuring that it will be returned, it is often be followed by further messages attempting to pressure the recipient into sending money.

If you receive this or a similar message trading standards advice is not to interact with the message and delete it.

If you have received a message which you believe to be a scam you can report it via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Fake calls from Amazon

Homes across Norfolk have been targeted by fraudsters pretending to be from Amazon, telling them they have bought a Prime subscription or iPhone.

The caller attempts to steal personal, account or bank details from the recipient.

For more information take a look at our helpful guide.